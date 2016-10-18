October 18, 2016 at 2:45 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan included in Rock Hall of Fame nominees
Janet Jackson, gay news, Washington Blade

(Janet Jackson receives her second nomination for consideration into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its 2017 nominees on Tuesday.

Pearl Jam, Jane’s Addiction, Bad Brains, The MC5, Journey, Yes, Tupac Shakur, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Janet Jackson, the Cars, the Zombies, Chaka Khan, Chic, J. Geils Band, Joan Baez, Joe Tex, Kraftwerk and Steppenwolf are all up for possible inclusion in the Rock Hall of Fame.

This is Jackson’s second nomination after becoming eligible in 2007, following her first-time nomination last year.

Tupac Shakur and Pearl Jam, who have both been nominated in their first year of eligibility, both join Journey, Depeche Mode, Jane’s Addiction, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Bad Brains and Steppenwolf as first-time nominees

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first single or album making 1991 the starting year for these newest nominees.

Although more than 800 musicians and others in the music industry will be voting, fans can participate by voting for their favorite nominated artists in a public poll until Dec. 6. The top five winning artists will receive an additional vote. Fans can vote here.

The Rock Hall induction ceremony will be held in April at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

 

