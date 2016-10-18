October 18, 2016 at 2:12 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Judy Shepard denounces Trump’s ‘hate’ in Super PAC ad
Judy Shepard (Image courtesy of Twitter)

Judy Shepard (Image courtesy of Twitter)

A newly unveiled a pro-Clinton Super PAC ad features Judy Shepard powerfully invoking the memory of her son’s brutal murder to denounce the “hate” of Donald Trump.

In the 60-second ad, made public by Priorities USA on Tuesday and titled “Hate,” Shepard says she’s “seen what can happen as the result of hate,” making the case Trump’s animosity is the same that led to the hate crime against gay college student Matthew Shepard.

As an image of Matthew Shepard and a media report of his death is displayed, Judy Shepard recalls in 1998 two men who pretended to be gay met Matthew Shepard at a bar, beat him in their car, then drove him “out to the prairie and tied him to a split rail fence, then beat him some more and left him for dead.”

“In the aftermath of Matt’s death, my family saw the best of America in the love and support we were shown,” Judy Shepard says. “So when I see the hate the Donald Trump has brought to his campaign for president, it terrifies me.”

After clips are shown of Trump encouraging violence, mocking the disabled and disparaging a judge for being Mexican, Judy Shepard adds, “Word have an influence.”

“Violence causes pain, hate can rip us apart,” Judy Shepard concludes. “I know what can happen as the result of hate, and Donald Trump should never be our president.”

According to Priorities USA, the new ad is set to air in several swing states in the presidential election: Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Iowa, Colorado and New Hampshire.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

