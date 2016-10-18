October 18, 2016 at 3:22 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Va. gay police officer slays Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ dance routine

A photo posted by Deuntay Diggs (@diggsdt) on

Police officer Deuntay Diggs proved he is a Beyoncé’ stan by recreating the “Formation” choreography during a pep rally at North Stafford High School. The video has since gone viral. 

Diggs, 31, is the second lieutenant for the county sheriff’s office in Stafford, Va. and says he is the first openly gay deputy to serve at the Stafford County sheriff’s office, according to his website.

He told BuzzFeed he originally learned the choreography for a lip-synching contest for a children’s benefit in August.

“I basically learned the choreography the night before I performed it for the first time. I’m a huge Beyoncé fan. So the night before, I just watched her video on Youtube over and over again, and then I memorized it, practiced it, and the next day I did it,” Diggs told Buzzfeed.

Diggs was scheduled to perform the same routine at the pep rally but had canceled after learning his birth mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“We’re sitting there talking and I said, ‘Well, I want you at my wedding because we’re supposed to dance together.’ And she hasn’t seen any of my dancing videos. So we sat and laughed for a little bit and watched the videos, and she said, ‘Well, I want you to keep on dancing.’ So I came back and I told them I wasn’t going to cancel,” Diggs says.

Diggs is engaged to his partner of seven years Benjamin Leitnerm. The couple plan to get married in July in Fredericksburg, Va.

A photo posted by Deuntay Diggs (@diggsdt) on

 

However, Diggs says things were hard when he first came out to his foster family.

“The first thing I did was tell my foster family, and after I told them they disowned me,” Diggs says. “I told one person at the school, and I asked her not to tell anybody, and then it spread like wildfire. I spent roughly the next year in isolation. That was the worst year of my life, but also the best. I had to figure out how to love myself, and what I wanted to be.”

Ultimately, Diggs wants to inspire others.

“The reason I’m doing this is to show kids that they can make it, that they can survive, that they can be successful,” Diggs told BuzzFeed. “I’ve been very fortunate, at this time when people look negatively upon law enforcement, that I’m able to change that narrative and open up some conversations and engage with people.”

Watch his performances below.

When you’re a police officer but a Beyonce Stan too so you have to get in Formation, literally.

A video posted by Him Kardashian, Famous Person (@mrldavis) on

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
wonhong_lee_460x470_courtesy_linkedin watermark
National
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Supreme Court makes no announcement in Gavin Grimm case
EEOC appeals ruling enabling anti-trans bias at funeral home
National Gay Media Association members endorse Clinton
Orlando Pride festival rescheduled
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
U.N. report urges countries to decriminalize homosexuality
Anti-LGBT Dominican pastor appears to defend Trump
Haitian HIV/AIDS group contributing to hurricane relief efforts
Gay Cuban journalist arrested while covering hurricane aftermath
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Shepard Smith, Robin Williams, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
A gay defense of Donald Trump
LGBT community should care about sexism
Mayor must hold developers accountable
The real loser in this election: both political parties
deuntay_diggs_and_benjamin_leitnerm_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Va. gay police officer slays Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ dance routine
Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan included in Rock Hall of Fame nominees
Cher announces MGM National Harbor residency
N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory gets rainbow cake ad for 60th birthday
‘Orange is the New Black’ cast and crew wears anti-Trump shirts
‘Stranger Things’ child actor responds to speculation Will is gay
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup