Va. gay police officer slays Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ dance routine

A photo posted by Deuntay Diggs (@diggsdt) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:01pm PDT

Police officer Deuntay Diggs proved he is a Beyoncé’ stan by recreating the “Formation” choreography during a pep rally at North Stafford High School. The video has since gone viral.

Diggs, 31, is the second lieutenant for the county sheriff’s office in Stafford, Va. and says he is the first openly gay deputy to serve at the Stafford County sheriff’s office, according to his website.

He told BuzzFeed he originally learned the choreography for a lip-synching contest for a children’s benefit in August.

“I basically learned the choreography the night before I performed it for the first time. I’m a huge Beyoncé fan. So the night before, I just watched her video on Youtube over and over again, and then I memorized it, practiced it, and the next day I did it,” Diggs told Buzzfeed.

Diggs was scheduled to perform the same routine at the pep rally but had canceled after learning his birth mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“We’re sitting there talking and I said, ‘Well, I want you at my wedding because we’re supposed to dance together.’ And she hasn’t seen any of my dancing videos. So we sat and laughed for a little bit and watched the videos, and she said, ‘Well, I want you to keep on dancing.’ So I came back and I told them I wasn’t going to cancel,” Diggs says.

Diggs is engaged to his partner of seven years Benjamin Leitnerm. The couple plan to get married in July in Fredericksburg, Va.

A photo posted by Deuntay Diggs (@diggsdt) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

However, Diggs says things were hard when he first came out to his foster family.

“The first thing I did was tell my foster family, and after I told them they disowned me,” Diggs says. “I told one person at the school, and I asked her not to tell anybody, and then it spread like wildfire. I spent roughly the next year in isolation. That was the worst year of my life, but also the best. I had to figure out how to love myself, and what I wanted to be.”

Ultimately, Diggs wants to inspire others.

“The reason I’m doing this is to show kids that they can make it, that they can survive, that they can be successful,” Diggs told BuzzFeed. “I’ve been very fortunate, at this time when people look negatively upon law enforcement, that I’m able to change that narrative and open up some conversations and engage with people.”

Watch his performances below.

My sister teaches at a high school in Virginia and she just sent me this video of their county lieutenant dancing to formation @ a pep rally pic.twitter.com/2jaXnFgYrC — spooky harry 🎃 (@hereforthe1D_) October 14, 2016