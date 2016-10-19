October 19, 2016 at 1:49 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘American Crime Story’ will focus on Versace murder for third season
“American Crime Story” will return for season three to focus on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, Deadline reports.

The 10-episode third season, titled “Versace/Cunanan,” will be based on “Vulgar Favors” by Maureen Orth, an investigation into serial killer Andrew Cunanan’s murderous history and his motivation to assassinate Versace.

Cunanan committed suicide on a house boat eight days after murdering Versace.

“Versace/Cunanan” will be filmed simultaneously along with the show’s second season about Hurricane Katrina. Both seasons are expected to begin filming this spring.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” was a huge success for FX with five Emmy wins. Showrunner Ryan Murphy also received an Emmy nomination for directing the series opener. Murphy is expected to direct the opening episodes for the second and third installments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

