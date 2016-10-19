October 19, 2016 at 1:09 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Apple CEO Tim Cook could have made history as the first openly gay man to hold vice presidential office.

In a leaked email dated March 17, 2016 from Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta sent a short list of possible VP candidates categorized in “food groups,” according to Gizmodo.

Cook was included in a group along with other business leaders like Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent and Bill and Melissa Gates.

Other names on the list were Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and her eventual pick Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

In June 2015 the Clinton campaign had planned a fundraising event with Cook but a said staffer the meeting was “one we should proceed cautiously,” according to Business Insider. 

“Cook is supportive but new to this so I think we shouldn’t come on too strong,” the staffer wrote in the email.

Cook eventually did hold a fundraising event for Clinton in August, but has never publicly affiliated with a political party.

 

 

 

