Black Trans Advocacy holds summit

About 50 people attended the first Black Trans Advocacy MD/DC Regional Summit on Oct. 8 at the offices of Baltimore-based Hearts & Ears, a non-profit that provides support and services for LGBTQ individuals with mental health issues or concerns. Community members from New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Southern Maryland, and D.C. attended the summit, says Black Trans Advocacy Maryland/DC president Vann Millhouse, who co-hosted the event with Merrick Moses and Mykell Hatcher-McLarin.

The summit highlighted key issues, such as HIV/AIDS and its impact on trans-masculine communities, trans health issues, such as responsible intimacy and presentations from elders who shared their stories about life before the word “trans” was part of the lexicon.

Kylar Broadus, Monica Stevens Alex G, Sandy Diore, Ken Jiretsu, Karen Holmes were among the speakers.

Deb Dunn of Chase Brexton Health Care along with Star Track and the Baltimore City Health Department, and Trans Parent Network4You were in attendance to discuss gender variant communities and how to provide better services to these communities.

For more information, contact vmillhouse@blacktransmen.org.