October 19, 2016
D.C. responds to gay cop’s bias lawsuit
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Oct. 12 filed a court brief responding to a lawsuit filed last year by a gay former D.C. police officer accusing fellow officers and supervisors of subjecting him to discrimination, harassment and retaliation based on his sexual orientation.

Racine’s 17-page brief, filed on behalf of the city and the Metropolitan Police Department, states that his office either denies or lacks sufficient information to “admit or deny” a long list of allegations in the lawsuit filed by former MPD Officer Christopher Lilly.

Among the allegations Lilly makes in his lawsuit are that fellow officers at the department’s Fourth District repeatedly called him anti-gay names, subjected him to ridicule and a hostile work environment because of his sexual orientation, and attached 40 D.C. government AIDS awareness magnets to his locker.

At the time the magnets were affixed to his locker Lilly also discovered on the floor next to his locker “a large ‘spurt’ looking puddle of unknown white liquid meant to simulate ejaculation,” the lawsuit says.

The response by Racine came just over two weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan approved a motion by Racine calling for three of the lawsuit’s 11 counts to be dismissed. The motion said the three counts failed to state a valid claim that the alleged discrimination faced by Lilly violated his First and Fifth Amendment constitutional rights.

Both Racine’s office and Lilly’s attorney, Sameera Ali, have declined requests for comment on the case.

D.C. attorney Brian Markovitz, who specializes in employment rights law, said the fact that Racine’s brief responding to the lawsuit doesn’t disclose why the city denies Lilly’s specific allegations is a standard practice for responding to a lawsuit of this type at this stage in the litigation. He predicted it would take at least two years before the information gathering process known as discovery would be completed and the case would be ready for trial.

