LGBT election night party set for Town

The Human Rights Campaign, the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund, and D.C.’s Town nightclub have invited members of the LGBT community and their families to join them for an “exciting and nerve-racking” election night party on Nov. 8.

The event is scheduled to take place at Town nightclub at 2009 8th St., N.W., starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8. A donation of $5 to $10 is suggested, according to a statement released by the two groups and Town.

“There will be big screens, delicious food and great drinks as we watch and announce election returns,” the statement says. There will be “limited seating available on first come, first served basis,” according to the statement, with closed captioning and a cash bar.