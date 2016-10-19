Mayor to host pre-High Heel Race reception

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her Office of LGBTQ Affairs are scheduled to host a pre-party gathering before the start of the 30th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Oct. 25.

The gathering is set to take place from 6-9 p.m. at Cobalt/Level One bar and restaurant at 17th and R Streets, N.W., which are steps away from the starting line of the famed race in which dozens of runners in drag will compete.

Started in 1986 as a venue for the LGBT community to celebrate Halloween, the annual High Heel Race has become one of D.C.’s most unique events that attracts thousands of spectators who line both sides of 17th Street between R Street and Church Street, which serves as the finish line.

In addition to the race, the event has become known for the dozens of partygoers who strut along 17th Street in creative Halloween costumes during a two-hour period that immediately precedes the race. During election years many of those participating in this informal parade often dress as political figures running for office.

Mayor Bowser and award-winning drag queens Ba’Naka and Birdie LaCage are serving this year as grand marshals for the race.

“Before the race starts, please join Mayor Bowser, LGBTQ members of the Bowser Administration and members of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on LGBTQ Affairs at Level One/Cobalt,” LGBT Affairs Office Director Sheila Alexander-Reid said in a statement.