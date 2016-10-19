October 19, 2016 at 3:00 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Md. LGBT Chamber of Commerce being formed
Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image courtesy Facebook)

The Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce is being formed in an effort to empower and promote LGBT business owners and professionals in the Maryland marketplace. “We will accomplish this through education, networking and advocacy,” says Betsy Cerulo, board president.

For six months, more than 50 supporters have been laying the groundwork to organize and develop the group using the hashtag #MDLGBTChamber.

The Chamber’s goal is to officially launch on June 14, 2017, aiming to grow to 500 individuals and businesses.

To participate or support the chamber as a sponsor, find the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or call Betsy Cerulo at 410-715-4035 or email bcerulo@adnetp3.com.

