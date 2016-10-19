October 19, 2016 at 7:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Middleburg Film Festival runs all weekend
Middleburg Film, gay news, Washington Blade

Natalie Portman in ‘Jackie’ (Photo courtesy Middleburg Film Festival)

Middleburg Film Festival continues through the weekend with a mix of narrative and documentary films and offers discussions with filmmakers and actors. It wraps Sunday, Oct. 23 in Middleburg, Va.

On Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m., “Moonlight” will be screened at Salamander Resort (500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg, Va.) as part of the festival’s Friday Night Spotlight Film selections. The film follows a gay, African-American boy growing up in a rough Miami neighborhood. “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman, screens at Salamander Resort on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. The movie chronicles Jacqueline Kennedy’s struggle with John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Advanced tickets are sold out but tickets can be purchased at the venue 10 minutes before showtime.

Tickets for films range between $10-15. For a complete list of films and showtimes, visit middleburgfilm.org.

