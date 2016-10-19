New cabaret series celebrates Coward, Porter

Mr. Henry’s (601 Pennsylvania Ave., S.E.) hosts a new cabaret series Capital Cabaret starting Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

The cabaret’s first night will be “The Wit and Romance of Noel Coward and Cole Porter” and will feature Barbara Papendorp and Amy Conley performing “A Room with a View,” “Mad About the Boy,” “Let’s Do It” and more. They will be joined by special guests Aaron Reeder and Harv Lester. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner. Tickets are $14 for table seating and $12 for bar area seating. There is a $15 food and drink minimum. The event will be held on the fourth Sunday of the month.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mrhenrysdc.com.