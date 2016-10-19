Smithsonian launches Kickstarter campaign to save Dorothy’s red slippers

Dorothy’s iconic red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” are in need of repair after 77 years in the spotlight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The slippers were crafted by the MGM Studios prop department for the 1939 movie starring Judy Garland and since 1979 have lived at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

Time has transformed the shoes from the sparkly red that lit up movie screens to a dullish brown. In an effort to preserve the shoes, the Smithsonian is asking for $300,000 in public donations via Kickstarter.

The money will not only restore the color to the shoes but go towards a “state-of-the-art display case” that will prevent further deterioration.

“This particular pair of ruby slippers really belongs to the American people, and so we thought as we sought support that we would invite the public to join us on this journey to help preserve them for the next generation,” Melinda Machado, a museum spokeswoman, told The Hollywood Reporter.