The Turnbull government’s bill for a plebiscite on marriage equality has passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 76 to 67.

The bill for the proposed February 11 vote will now head to the Senate, where it will face firm opposition from Labor, the Greens, Derryn Hinch, Nick Xenophon and his fellow senators.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten had earlier put forward an amendment to stop the plebiscite and move for an free vote in Parliament, but lost the vote 75 to 68.

The government’s plebiscite proposal looks doomed in the Senate where a majority of members say they will vote it down. But just.equal spokesperson, Ivan Hinton-Teoh, said the majority is slim and advocates should focus on increasing opposition to the proposal.

“We want to ensure the plebiscite is defeated conclusively so the government gets the message that Australians want a free vote in parliament, not an expensive, divisive and harmful public vote,” he said.

“I urge all Australians opposed to a plebiscite to write to their federal senators through the makeitlaw.com.au website.”

Independent MP Cathy McGowan voted for the plebiscite, but admitted it was dead in the water and said it was time for parliament to find a way forward to resolve the issue.

“It is so disappointing that this is still dragging on. Like many others I was looking forward to seeing a resolution on 11 February 2017,” she said.

“My first preference has always been for a conscience vote by the Parliament on marriage equality.”

“In the absence of a conscience vote I agreed to support the plebiscite but this option is now gone. I call on all parties to come together in good faith to respectfully discuss the process from here.”

“I look forward to working with the government and the opposition to resolve the issue as quickly as we can.”

Senate resumes on November 7.