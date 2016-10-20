October 20, 2016 at 1:10 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘King Cobra’ star Garrett Clayton wants to keep his sexuality private
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Garrett Clayton plays gay porn star Brent Corrigan in the upcoming film “King Cobra,” but he doesn’t feel the need the disclose his own sexuality.

In an interview with PrideSource Clayton, 25, says he doesn’t see why discussing his sexuality is important.

“I moved out to LA to have a career where I got to play characters and focus on work and do all these awesome things, and I’m getting to do that now. I just don’t think it’s pertinent to talk about my personal life. I don’t think it adds to the work; it just distracts from it,” Clayton says.

“I’m supportive of an open-minded lifestyle and letting people do what they want to do with their lives, so it’s nice to be able to do another, different type of role. Acting is about stepping out of body and getting to see different lives and experience different things, and I got to do that in this movie,” Clayton continued.

He also says the film helped him gain “a lot more sympathy” for adult film industry workers and realize how hard the stigma can be.

“A lot of times society is so harsh on people who do work in porn, and they’re so judged and scrutinized, and yet they’re so accepted because porn drives the internet, and people watch it so consistently, and it’s a multi-billionaire dollar industry. When you’re done working in it, though, people shun you. They just treat people who work in this industry poorly, and yet they’re watching them alone in their bedroom, supporting them. You can’t pick and choose. You either are open-minded, or you’re not,” Clayton says.

“King Cobra” hits theaters Friday.

High Heel Race, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Mayor to host pre-High Heel Race reception
D.C. responds to gay cop’s bias lawsuit
AIDS training website debuts for black MSM
LGBT election night party set for Town
New community center wins praise
Md. LGBT Chamber of Commerce being formed
Gavel_Wikimedia_Commons_460_by_470 watermark
National
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Supreme Court makes no announcement in Gavin Grimm case
EEOC appeals ruling enabling anti-trans bias at funeral home
malcolm_turnbull_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
Australia House of Representatives approves marriage plebiscite bill
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor travels to Kyrgyzstan
Three ‘effeminate’ men arrested at Saudi Arabia Starbucks
U.N. report urges countries to decriminalize homosexuality
Anti-LGBT Dominican pastor appears to defend Trump
Haitian HIV/AIDS group contributing to hurricane relief efforts
17th_street_kameny_way_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
In awe of — and inspired by — Hillary Clinton
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
A gay defense of Donald Trump
Stonewall Inn, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
The Stonewall Inn hosts first celebrity auction
‘King Cobra’ star Garrett Clayton wants to keep his sexuality private
Laverne Cox worried about ‘Sweet Transvestite’ in ‘Rocky Horror’
Gaga goes low key for ‘Joanne’
‘Cobra’ shows underbelly of gay porn world
Turner dazzles in ‘Magical Thinking’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup