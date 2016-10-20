‘King Cobra’ star Garrett Clayton wants to keep his sexuality private

Garrett Clayton plays gay porn star Brent Corrigan in the upcoming film “King Cobra,” but he doesn’t feel the need the disclose his own sexuality.

In an interview with PrideSource Clayton, 25, says he doesn’t see why discussing his sexuality is important.

“I moved out to LA to have a career where I got to play characters and focus on work and do all these awesome things, and I’m getting to do that now. I just don’t think it’s pertinent to talk about my personal life. I don’t think it adds to the work; it just distracts from it,” Clayton says.

“I’m supportive of an open-minded lifestyle and letting people do what they want to do with their lives, so it’s nice to be able to do another, different type of role. Acting is about stepping out of body and getting to see different lives and experience different things, and I got to do that in this movie,” Clayton continued.

He also says the film helped him gain “a lot more sympathy” for adult film industry workers and realize how hard the stigma can be.

“A lot of times society is so harsh on people who do work in porn, and they’re so judged and scrutinized, and yet they’re so accepted because porn drives the internet, and people watch it so consistently, and it’s a multi-billionaire dollar industry. When you’re done working in it, though, people shun you. They just treat people who work in this industry poorly, and yet they’re watching them alone in their bedroom, supporting them. You can’t pick and choose. You either are open-minded, or you’re not,” Clayton says.

“King Cobra” hits theaters Friday.