Laverne Cox worried about ‘Sweet Transvestite’ in ‘Rocky Horror’

Laverne Cox was excited to take on the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Fox’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” remake, but she was concerned about the outdated language.

In the 1975 film the terms “transvestite” and “transsexual” are used throughout including in the song “Sweet Transvestite.” In an interview at Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon last week, Cox says she did think twice about being in a film using that language.

“That was the only apprehension I really had about doing the film was the term transvestite,” Cox says. “I’ve been telling people, ‘Please do not go up to a transgender person in 2016 and call them a transvestite, that is an antiquated term.’ But in 1975 when ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ came out transvestite meant a very different thing.”

“We don’t use that term anymore, but in the historical context of ‘Rocky Horror’ it’s appropriate you don’t change the words to an iconic song,” Cox continued.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” airs Thursday at 8 p.m.