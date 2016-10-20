Turner dazzles in ‘Magical Thinking’

‘The Year of Magical Thinking’



Everyone handles grief differently. For celebrated writer Joan Didion, the unexpected death of her husband John Gregory Dunne set off a long period of disbelief. While she outwardly moved through the conventional paces of mourning, it took her many months before she truly believed that her dead husband wasn’t coming back.

Didion turned her time of sadness into an unflinchingly honest memoir, “The Year of magical of Thinking,” and later adapted it to the stage with a same titled one-woman play now playing at Arena Stage starring Kathleen Turner, who spoke to the Blade last month about her role.

Just like the book, the play closely chronicles Didion’s reaction to Dunne’s death in 2003 and the serious health issues and hospitalizations of their only daughter, Quintana Roo. But the play also details Quintana’s death in the summer of 2005 at 39, after the memoir was published. In addition to the death and sickness, there are happy memories of sun-kissed days at the Malibu beach house where Quintana learned to swim and Joan and John wrote, socialized and sometimes argued.

In the 1970s, Didion and Dunne were a hot literary couple and Hollywood insiders — the latter status was facilitated by Dunne’s older socialite brother Dominick Dunne who produced films before he began writing novels. The married pair’s personal and professional lives were intertwined (they successfully collaborated on the screenplay “Panic In Needle Park”) and while they didn’t’ agree on everything, they ran everything by each other, she says in the play.

Set in the author’s comfortable Upper Eastside New York apartment, the same apartment where not so long ago her husband slumped over and dropped dead at the dinner table, Turner’s Didion purposely enters the room and matter-of-factly addresses the audience: “This happened on Dec. 30, 2003. That may seem a while ago but it won’t when it happens to you. And it will happen to you.”

At first glance, sturdy Turner isn’t an obvious stand in for the spidery writer. But what the actor shares with the playwright — a keen intelligence, great humor and a talent for storytelling — makes Turner an obvious choice. With her trademark husky voice and staccato delivery interrupted by short pauses, she recounts a harrowing two years in great detail but not without flashes of dry wit, sarcasm and warmth. Turner is formidable. The rapt audience is a testament to her powers.

Didion’s “magical thinking” is the belief that her husband will return. At one point she asks for an autopsy because she hopes that if they find the cause of death they might be able to fix it. And when it finally comes to give away his clothes, she can’t part with his shoes — he’ll need them when he comes back. It’s not the usual way of thinking for a woman who typically tackles the grittiest matters head on.

When the play opened in New York with Vanessa Redgrave playing Didion, the set was stark. The actor spoke mostly seated in chair center stage. Arena’s production, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, is different — Turner’s Didion effectively makes use of the entire realistic set, striding across the room, tossing her wavy shoulder-length hair. She goes for a glass of water, picks up a photo or a book, and sits here and there.

Long ago Turner added stage actor to her heady movie star vitae. Broadway credits include “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” The Graduate” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” At Arena’s she’s done “Mother Courage and Her Children” and “Red Hot Patriot: the Kick Ass-Wit of Molly Ivins,” a one-woman show about the liberal columnist who long proved a thorn in the side of conservative Texans.

With “Magical Thinking” Turner adds yet another exceptional entry to the list of fascinating women she has played.