October 21, 2016 at 12:35 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ boosts on Spotify after Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ comment
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Janet Jackson received some unexpected promotion from Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s presidential debate.

After Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” streams of Janet Jackson’s 1986 hit song “Nasty” from her album “Control” rose 250 percent on Spotify, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump made the comment when moderator Chris Wallace asked the candidates about their policies for social security and other entitlements.

“My Social Security payroll contribution will go up as will Donald’s assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it, but what we want to do is…” Clinton began to answer.

“Such a nasty woman,” Trump interrupted in the middle of Clinton’s statement.

The comment led to a flurry of reaction from the internet including a mash-up by Uproxx of the “nasty woman” comment from the debate and Jackson’s “Nasty” music video.

Jackson was recently nominated for induction into the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old singer has also announced she is expecting her first child.

bogdc_2016_460x470 watermark
Local
Best of Gay D.C. XV
Mayor to host pre-High Heel Race reception
D.C. responds to gay cop’s bias lawsuit
AIDS training website debuts for black MSM
LGBT election night party set for Town
New community center wins praise
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Supreme Court makes no announcement in Gavin Grimm case
joko_widodo_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
Indonesian president speaks against anti-LGBT discrimination
Australia House of Representatives approves marriage plebiscite bill
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor travels to Kyrgyzstan
Three ‘effeminate’ men arrested at Saudi Arabia Starbucks
U.N. report urges countries to decriminalize homosexuality
Anti-LGBT Dominican pastor appears to defend Trump
17th_street_kameny_way_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
In awe of — and inspired by — Hillary Clinton
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
A gay defense of Donald Trump
janet_jackson_nasty_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ boosts on Spotify after Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ comment
‘Rocky Horror’ remake is pale and pointless imitation
Best of Gay D.C. XV
Best of Gay D.C. 2016: NIGHTLIFE
Best of Gay D.C. 2016: DINING
Best of Gay D.C. 2016: COMMUNITY
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup