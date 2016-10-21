Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ boosts on Spotify after Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ comment

Janet Jackson received some unexpected promotion from Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s presidential debate.

After Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” streams of Janet Jackson’s 1986 hit song “Nasty” from her album “Control” rose 250 percent on Spotify, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump made the comment when moderator Chris Wallace asked the candidates about their policies for social security and other entitlements.

“My Social Security payroll contribution will go up as will Donald’s assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it, but what we want to do is…” Clinton began to answer.

“Such a nasty woman,” Trump interrupted in the middle of Clinton’s statement.

The comment led to a flurry of reaction from the internet including a mash-up by Uproxx of the “nasty woman” comment from the debate and Jackson’s “Nasty” music video.

Jackson was recently nominated for induction into the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old singer has also announced she is expecting her first child.