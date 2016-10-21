October 21, 2016 at 1:45 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga slams Madonna comparison saying ‘I write all my own music’
Lady Gaga is tired of being compared to other musicians, especially fellow pop diva Madonna.

While promoting her new album “Joanne,” released on Oct. 21, on Zane Lowe’s “Beats 1” radio show Lowe compared the two artists causing Lady Gaga to sound off.

“Madonna and I are very different. Just saying. We’re very different. I wouldn’t make that comparison at all and I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna. She’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic huge career — biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different,” Lady Gaga replied.

“There’s a spontaneity in my work,” Lady Gaga continued. “I allow myself to fail. I allow myself to break. I’m not afraid of my flaws. There are major differences between me and her. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. I just will not be compared to anyone anymore. I am who the fuck I am and this is me. My life story is my life story.”

Watch the full interview below (Madonna comments are at the 31-minute mark.)

 

 

 

