October 21, 2016 at 2:16 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Gotham’ star Robin Lord Taylor says growing up gay prepared him for The Penguin
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Out actor Robin Lord Taylor plays The Penguin on Fox’s “Gotham”and while he is a “bad guy” the oddly charming villain has become a fan favorite for his multi-dimensional performance.

In an interview with Fuse, Taylor says he drew inspiration for the role by humanizing the character.

“With The Penguin specifically, we’re very fortunate in that we have about 70 years of mythology to draw upon and do research with and that’s what I did when I got the role of The Penguin,” Taylor, 38, says.  “That’s when I learned he was bullied as a child, he was always treated as an outsider. That was my human link to the character. I learned that and I was like, ‘This is something I want to show and root him down to reality.’”

Taylor drew from his own experience as an outsider growing up to bring a more sympathetic version of The Penguin to life.

“Growing up overweight and gay in small-town Iowa as a kid in the ’80s and ’90s, it was much different than it is now, and I know exactly what that feels like,” Taylor says.

“Gotham” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Watch the interview below.

