‘Rocky Horror’ remake is pale and pointless imitation

With its endless commercial breaks, the broadcast of Fox TV’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” was doomed to failure. The televised film can never gain any momentum and lots of great material had to be cut or sanitized to cram the musical highlights into a two-hour prime time network television slot.

Actually, with perpetual pop-up ads for the soundtrack running during the movie (on sale today!), the commercials never really stopped.

Although the streaming experience may not be much more pleasant, there are some moments to enjoy. With an able assist from the Transylvanians, Ryan McCartan as Brad and Victoria Justice as Janet bring an earnest unforced innocence and good comic timing to “Dammit, Janet.” The choreography is light and inventive, and staging the number in a cemetery with a tombstone for Mary Shelley is a clever touch.

On the wild side, Laverne Cox (Dr. Frank-N-Furter) finally captures the mad scientist’s dangerous and delightful sense of menace during “Planet Schmanet Janet.” The movie briefly sparks to life as Cox strides through the mansion in her sexy new costume. Frank is suddenly in command, whipping the servants and humans into shape and releasing the powerful Medusa Transducer.

With powerful vocals and an elegant staging, Cox also delivers a fine rendition of the ballad “I’m Going Home.” The number pops when the camera pulls back from a close-up of Cox to reveal the wildly cheering onscreen audience. Although they’re separated by time and space, Cox basks in their applause. It’s a glimpse of magic.

But, aside from a few moments like these, Fox TV’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” never captures the subversive magic or manic energy of the original stage musical or the unforgettable 1975 movie. It’s a remake without a cause, a pale imitation hampered by an awkward framing device, bad production choices and some terrible acting.

Director Kenny Ortega and Costume Designer William Ivey Long seem paralyzed by the material. In a botched attempt to capture the feel of a midnight screening, Ortega frames the movie with an onscreen audience, a poorly-conceived and unevenly executed idea. The choreography is sloppy and the bizarre design theme seems to be “anything but the original.”

Working with a director who could capitalize on her extraordinary talents and experiences, Laverne Cox could be a revelatory Frank. Here, her performance never recovers from the hideous headdress that literally masks her big entrance. The casting of veterans Tim Curry (the Criminologist) and Ben Vereen (Dr. Scott) never really works (although Jayne Eastwood is captivating as the Criminologist’s Butler) and most of the younger performers seem to fade away into the background. Reeve Carney’s Riff Raff is especially odd, a lifeless impersonation of Richard O’Brien (the man who wrote the show and played Riff Raff in the original stage and screen productions).

The original movie of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is both a camp classic and a cornerstone of modern queer culture. It’s offered generations of misfits a vision of a fabulous alternative space where they could find community and validation. Hopefully. “TRHPS:LDTTWA” won’t spoil that experience for future generations.