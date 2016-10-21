October 21, 2016 at 10:43 am EDT | by Brian T. Carney
‘Rocky Horror’ remake is pale and pointless imitation
The cast of 'Rocky Horror.' (Photo courtesy Fox)

The cast of ‘Rocky Horror.’ (Photo courtesy Fox)

With its endless commercial breaks, the broadcast of Fox TV’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” was doomed to failure. The televised film can never gain any momentum and lots of great material had to be cut or sanitized to cram the musical highlights into a two-hour prime time network television slot.

Actually, with perpetual pop-up ads for the soundtrack running during the movie (on sale today!), the commercials never really stopped.

Although the streaming experience may not be much more pleasant, there are some moments to enjoy. With an able assist from the Transylvanians, Ryan McCartan as Brad and Victoria Justice as Janet bring an earnest unforced innocence and good comic timing to “Dammit, Janet.”  The choreography is light and inventive, and staging the number in a cemetery with a tombstone for Mary Shelley is a clever touch.

On the wild side, Laverne Cox (Dr. Frank-N-Furter) finally captures the mad scientist’s dangerous and delightful sense of menace during “Planet Schmanet Janet.” The movie briefly sparks to life as Cox strides through the mansion in her sexy new costume. Frank is suddenly in command, whipping the servants and humans into shape and releasing the powerful Medusa Transducer.

With powerful vocals and an elegant staging, Cox also delivers a fine rendition of the ballad “I’m Going Home.” The number pops when the camera pulls back from a close-up of Cox to reveal the wildly cheering onscreen audience. Although they’re separated by time and space, Cox basks in their applause. It’s a glimpse of magic.

But, aside from a few moments like these, Fox TV’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” never captures the subversive magic or manic energy of the original stage musical or the unforgettable 1975 movie. It’s a remake without a cause, a pale imitation hampered by an awkward framing device, bad production choices and some terrible acting.

Director Kenny Ortega and Costume Designer William Ivey Long seem paralyzed by the material. In a botched attempt to capture the feel of a midnight screening, Ortega frames the movie with an onscreen audience, a poorly-conceived and unevenly executed idea. The choreography is sloppy and the bizarre design theme seems to be “anything but the original.”

Working with a director who could capitalize on her extraordinary talents and experiences, Laverne Cox could be a revelatory Frank. Here, her performance never recovers from the hideous headdress that literally masks her big entrance. The casting of veterans Tim Curry (the Criminologist) and Ben Vereen (Dr. Scott) never really works (although Jayne Eastwood is captivating as the Criminologist’s Butler) and most of the younger performers seem to fade away into the background. Reeve Carney’s Riff Raff is especially odd, a lifeless impersonation of Richard O’Brien (the man who wrote the show and played Riff Raff in the original stage and screen productions).

The original movie of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is both a camp classic and a cornerstone of modern queer culture. It’s offered generations of misfits a vision of a fabulous alternative space where they could find community and validation. Hopefully. “TRHPS:LDTTWA” won’t spoil that experience for future generations.

  • Michael McReavy

    As usual, the only point for a doing a remake was money.

bogdc_2016_460x470 watermark
Local
Best of Gay D.C. XV
Mayor to host pre-High Heel Race reception
D.C. responds to gay cop’s bias lawsuit
AIDS training website debuts for black MSM
LGBT election night party set for Town
New community center wins praise
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Supreme Court makes no announcement in Gavin Grimm case
joko_widodo_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
Indonesian president speaks against anti-LGBT discrimination
Australia House of Representatives approves marriage plebiscite bill
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor travels to Kyrgyzstan
Three ‘effeminate’ men arrested at Saudi Arabia Starbucks
U.N. report urges countries to decriminalize homosexuality
Anti-LGBT Dominican pastor appears to defend Trump
17th_street_kameny_way_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
In awe of — and inspired by — Hillary Clinton
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
A gay defense of Donald Trump
janet_jackson_nasty_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ boosts on Spotify after Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ comment
‘Rocky Horror’ remake is pale and pointless imitation
Best of Gay D.C. XV
Best of Gay D.C. 2016: NIGHTLIFE
Best of Gay D.C. 2016: DINING
Best of Gay D.C. 2016: COMMUNITY
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup