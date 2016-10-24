October 24, 2016 at 10:46 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
2 hospitalized in anti-gay attack at Md. bar
Green Turtle, gay news, Washington Blade

Two men were assaulted on Oct. 22 at the Green Turtle in Olney, Md.

Two men were assaulted by one or more members of a group of men who “referred to them in a derogatory manner in regard to sexual orientation” outside a sports bar and restaurant in Olney, Md., just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Montgomery County police.

A police statement says detectives from the 4th District station were investigating the assault as “a hate-based incident.”

“At approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the Green Turtle bar and restaurant located at 18101 Town Center Drive for the report of an assault in progress,” the police statement says.

It says a preliminary investigation has found that the incident started after one member of a larger group of men who were leaving the establishment walked over to a separate group of four men sitting at the bar and poured water from a glass on two of them.

“Witnesses reported that the male referred to them in a derogatory manner in regard to sexual orientation and began challenging them to a fight,” the police statement says.

“Both groups exited the restaurant and individuals from both groups became involved in an altercation in the parking lot,” it says. “Fire and Rescue responded to the location and transported two males to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the altercation.”

The statement adds: “Detectives believe they have identified the adult male suspect who poured water on the two victims and they continue to work to identify all those involved in this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

The police statement doesn’t disclose the sexual orientation of the men targeted for the derogatory name-calling.

A Montgomery County police spokesperson on Sunday said she didn’t have immediate access to further information on the case other than that the investigation was ongoing.

The general manager at the Green Turtle who identified himself only as David said the establishment was cooperating with police.

“As of right now we have no comment,” he said. “But I can definitely let you know we are working with the police department to try to help get this finalized. We’re still gathering statements on our end and the police are still gathering statements.”

