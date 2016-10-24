October 24, 2016 at 7:55 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Hundreds attend Equality Virginia’s annual transgender summit

Andrew Wilson, transgender conference, Equality Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade

Andrew Wilson attends a transgender conference that Equality Virginia hosted in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 22, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Equality Virginia)

Equality Virginia held its third annual transgender summit in Richmond on Saturday.

The statewide LGBT advocacy group said in a press release that more than half of the nearly 500 people who attended the Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit at Virginia Commonwealth University were trans.

More than 25 people either spoke at the summit or facilitated workshops that focused on trans-specific issues and needs.

Equality Virginia said a separate “youth conference” for middle and high school-aged students took place alongside the summit. Trans attendees were also able to begin the process of changing their name and gender marker on identity documents.

“We are thrilled to see how much TIES has grown in just three short years,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director James Parrish. “Equality Virginia is happy to provide a space for so many Virginians to have an open dialogue and to learn and grow — not just from experts, but from each other.”

Andrew Wilson, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University who is a member of Equality Virginia’s Transgender Advocacy Speakers’ Bureau and GLSEN Richmond’s board of directors, is among those who attended the summit.

Wilson told the Washington Blade on Monday it was “incredible” to see parents of trans children attending workshops that focused on how they could become better allies.

“I checked in to one of the children’s workshops and walked out almost in tears after I witnessed every kid embrace each other’s identity and ask each other what their preferred pronouns were,” he said. “It was absolutely beautiful to watch so many people walking around with smiles from being themselves and feeling safe to do so, which is something not all transgender people get to experience on a day-to-day basis.”

Kasey Landrum, the community testing coordinator for the Thomas Jefferson Health District in Charlottesville, also attended the summit.

She described the gathering to the Blade as “stellar” and a “learning opportunity for” service providers and trans and gender non-conforming Virginians. Landrum, who has worked in the area of HIV/AIDS prevention for more than two decades, also described the summit as “unique.”

“It felt like a conversation, a true exchange, where trans*, non-binary and gender nonconforming folks were facilitators and educators sharing experience, expertise, fellowship and stories,” she told the Blade.

Kasey Landrum, transgender conference, Equality Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade

Kasey Landrum attends a transgender conference that Equality Virginia hosted in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 22, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Equality Virginia)

The summit took place against the backdrop of a national debate over trans people’s ability to access restrooms and other public facilities that are consistent with their gender identity.

Gavin Grimm, a trans student at Gloucester County High School, in 2015 filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board’s policy that bans him from using the boys bathroom or locker room.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled in favor of Grimm in April.

The U.S. Supreme Court in August issued an injunction against the 4th Circuit’s decision that would have allowed Grimm to use the boys restroom during his senior year. The justices could announce this month whether they will accept his case.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

andrew_wilson_at_transgender_conference_in_richmond_161022_460x470_courtesy_equality_virginia watermark
Local
Hundreds attend Equality Virginia’s annual transgender summit
2 hospitalized in anti-gay attack at Md. bar
Mayor joins Blade celebration at Best of Gay D.C.
Best of Gay D.C. XV
Mayor to host pre-High Heel Race reception
D.C. responds to gay cop’s bias lawsuit
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
juan_carlos_pinzon_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
‘Alan Turing Law’ seeks to pardon gay, bisexual men in UK
Indonesian president speaks against anti-LGBT discrimination
Australia House of Representatives approves marriage plebiscite bill
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor travels to Kyrgyzstan
Three ‘effeminate’ men arrested at Saudi Arabia Starbucks
vote_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
#CripTheVote brings disability community to the fore
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
In awe of — and inspired by — Hillary Clinton
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
pete_burns_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dead or Alive lead singer Pete Burns dies at 57
Kanye West threatens to skip Grammys if Frank Ocean isn’t nominated
‘Moonlight’ breaks box office record in opening weekend
‘Gotham’ star Robin Lord Taylor says growing up gay prepared him for The Penguin
Lady Gaga slams Madonna comparison saying ‘I write all my own music’
Family helps nine-year-old boy become Bob the Drag Queen for Halloween
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup