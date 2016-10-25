Ellen DeGeneres talks marriage to ‘best friend’ Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres got candid about her marriage to Portia de Rossi in a new interview with People magazine.

“I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful for my health, and I’m so grateful for the love in my life. Because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend,” DeGeneres, 58, told People.

“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” DeGeneres continued. “I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

DeGeneres, who came out in People magazine in 1997, has been in a relationship with De Rossi, 43, since 2004. The couple married in 2008.

For DeGeneres, married life works because their relationship is more than just words.

“I think the word ‘love’ is thrown around, like, ‘I love you’ is great to hear, but you want to feel it,” DeGeneres says. “You want to feel that you’re understood, and they know exactly who you are, and they know how to take care of you. I can’t imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world.”