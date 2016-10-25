Gus Kenworthy reflects on coming out one year later

Gus Kenworthy took time to reflect on his first year out in the public eye in an Instagram post this week.

The Olympic freestyle skier, 25, came out in an interview with ESPN Magazine last year. On Instagram Kenworthy posted a photo of the magazine cover with an introspective caption.

Kenworthy says that at the time he had told his immediate family and a few close friends but was still worried about the impact coming out would have on his career.

While he was afraid of “losing friends, fans and sponsors,” he says his fear was nothing compared to what he gained.

“I’ve witnessed myself swell with pride while holding my guy’s hand walking down the street; no longer dictated by fear to walk with my hands in my pockets acting like the person I loved was merely a friend, an acquaintance,” Kenworthy writes. “I got to ski completely unencumbered and ended up having my best competitive season ever because of it. And while competing I got to, finally, acknowledge my boyfriend standing at the bottom of the half-pipe cheering me on; something I regrettably failed to do in my previous 5-year-long closeted relationship.”

“Of course there will always be nay-sayers but if I’ve helped even one person feel better about themselves then this process, for me, has all been worth it,” he closed out the post.