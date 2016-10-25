October 25, 2016 at 12:00 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gus Kenworthy reflects on coming out one year later
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Gus Kenworthy took time to reflect on his first year out in the public eye in an Instagram post this week.

The Olympic freestyle skier, 25, came out in an interview with ESPN Magazine last year. On Instagram Kenworthy posted a photo of the magazine cover with an introspective caption.

Kenworthy says that at the time he had told his immediate family and a few close friends but was still worried about the impact coming out would have on his career.

While he was afraid of “losing friends, fans and sponsors,” he says his fear was nothing compared to what he gained.

“I’ve witnessed myself swell with pride while holding my guy’s hand walking down the street; no longer dictated by fear to walk with my hands in my pockets acting like the person I loved was merely a friend, an acquaintance,” Kenworthy writes. “I got to ski completely unencumbered and ended up having my best competitive season ever because of it. And while competing I got to, finally, acknowledge my boyfriend standing at the bottom of the half-pipe cheering me on; something I regrettably failed to do in my previous 5-year-long closeted relationship.”

“Of course there will always be nay-sayers but if I’ve helped even one person feel better about themselves then this process, for me, has all been worth it,” he closed out the post.

I am gay. Those three words are how I began the caption on this same photo one-year-ago, today. I remember waking up that day, with the most overwhelming sense of emotions. I was excited for a future where I no longer had to mask myself with heteronormative posturing. But then, of course, I felt apprehensive because I didn’t know how people were going to react. I’d already told my immediate family and a few close friends and they all offered nothing but love and support and I decided that even if the rest of the world abandoned me, their support would be enough. However when the day finally came, I was terrified of losing friends, fans and sponsors. What I didn’t anticipate though, was all that I was about to gain. I’ve gained so much over the past year and I am so tremendously thankful for all of it. I’ve started to love myself, a big step for someone who spent their adolescence in self-contempt. I’ve made lifelong friends, fallen in love and felt truer and happier than I ever imagined. I’ve witnessed myself swell with pride while holding my guy’s hand walking down the street; no longer dictated by fear to walk with my hands in my pockets acting like the person I loved was merely a friend, an acquaintance. I got to ski completely unencumbered and ended up having my best competitive season ever because of it. And while competing I got to, finally, acknowledge my boyfriend standing at the bottom of the half-pipe cheering me on; something I regrettably failed to do in my previous 5-year-long closeted relationship. Ultimately, for the first time in my life, I got to feel free – something everybody should feel every day! I can’t thank you all enough for the support you’ve given me over the last year, it truly means the world to me. I get messages every day from guys saying my story has helped them come to terms with themselves or given them the confidence to tell their friends or family that they’re gay. And that, I have to say, has been the highlight of my past year. Of course there will always be nay-sayers but if I’ve helped even one person feel better about themselves then this process, for me, has all been worth it. I love you guys. ❤️💛💚💙💜

A photo posted by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

 

