October 25, 2016 at 10:57 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lesbian couple together for 50 years campaigns for Hillary Clinton
(Lennie Gerber and Pearl Berlin. Screenshot via YouTube.)

Human Rights Campaign and Equality North Carolina have released new video ads featuring Lennie Gerber, 80, and Pearl Berlin, 92, who have been together for half a century.

In “Hillary,” Gerber and Berlin reveal why Hillary Clinton is the best choice for them.

“It’s well past time for America to have a woman president and so every single vote counts. I am voting for Hillary Clinton. No question about it,” Gerber says.

“Who am I voting for?” Berlin asks. “Why would you even ask?”

In “Voting,” the couple stress the importance of casting a ballot for this election.

“HB2 is totally unconstitutional. It has cost us millions and millions of dollars. Every single vote counts and you can’t say ‘Well my vote doesn’t count.’ It does,” Gerber says.

The couple met in 1964 after being invited to a brunch in Detroit by a mutual friend. They moved to North Carolina together in the early ’70s. Forty-seven years after their June 2, 1966 anniversary they married in Greensboro.

Watch their love story below.

 

 

