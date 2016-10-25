October 25, 2016 at 10:15 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Michael Moore says ‘If you are against gay marriage, don’t get gay married’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Candace Cameron Bure and Michael Moore on 'The View.' Screenshot via YouTube.)

Michael Moore had some advice for “The View” co-host Candace Cameron Bure during his appearance on the show on Monday.

In a discussion about Hillary Clinton, Moore explained that he thought Clinton wasn’t as harsh as she could have been with Donald Trump during the debates because of her faith.

“I think that’s because, honestly, when she says she’s a Christian, I think she means it and I think she lives it,” the documentary filmmaker says. “The people who talk about it, ‘I’m a Christian,’ you know, oftentimes aren’t. The idea of being a Christian is to just behave that way.”

However, Bure felt Clinton hasn’t incorporated her religion into politics enough.

“I wish she played up her Christian… I don’t want to say played the Christian card, but I wish she played up her faith and talked about it more,” Bure replied. “I understand why she doesn’t, but I’d like to hear about it more.”

Moore shot back that Clinton “doesn’t talk about it, she lives it.” Bure disagreed saying “With some of her positions, I don’t believe she lives it. For those people that really look to the Bible, it’s very difficult.”

For Moore, there’s a simple solution for those who disagree with Clinton’s stances based on religious reasons.

“What I would say to the people who are against abortion is, if you are against it, don’t have one,” Moore says. “If you are against gay marriage, don’t get gay married. You won’t like it. It’s not for you. But live and let live.”

Moore appeared on the show to promote his latest documentary “Michael Moore in Trumpland,” a one-man show dissecting the 2016 election.

 

 

