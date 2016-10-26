Frederick Center annual meeting on tap

The Frederick Center’s annual meeting is set for Nov. 5 in the Community Room of the C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., in Frederick. The meeting will take place between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The meeting will cover the state of the center including finances, as well as such community services and connections as the Youth Group, the Trans and Gender Nonbinary Community Group, Frederick HIV Coalition, Frederick Pride, outreach events, adult services, LGBTQ 101 training presentations, and grants and fundraising. In addition, future events and projects will be explored and how one may become involved.

Following the business portion of the meeting, there will be a community social period with beverages being served. All are welcome.

“Our annual meeting is an important opportunity for the community to hear all the work that The Frederick Center has done and to offer feedback,” Kristopher Fair, the center’s executive director, told the Blade. “This year we are looking forward to presenting our new programs we have built and how we have expanded on our existing programs.”

The Frederick Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support, educate, link, organize and provide outreach to the LGBTQ community and its allies. For more information, visit thefrederickcenter.org.