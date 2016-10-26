Gay-helmed dance company unveils new work

Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company premieres its new work “Margin” at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery (8th and F streets, N.W.) on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

“Margin” will be Dana Tai Soon Burgess’s first work as the National Portrait Gallery’s first choreography-in-residence. It features Kelly Southall and Christin Arthur. The work will incorporate various issues of American diversity, including immigration and gender, inspired by works featured in the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. The performance is free and seating is on a first-come basis.

For more details, visit dtsbdc.org.