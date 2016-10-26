Jack O’Connell cast as Alexander McQueen in biopic

British actor Jack O’Connell has been cast as Lee Alexander McQueen in a biopic about the fashion designer distributed by French production company Pathé, according to Deadline.

O’Connell, 26, is best known for his film roles in “Unbroken,” directed by Angelina Jolie, and “Money Monster,” starring alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts. He also starred in the U.K. television series “Skins.”

The film, based on the 2015 biography “Blood Beneath the Skin” by Andrew Wilson, will be directed by “45 Years” director Andrew Haigh. Producer Damian Jones, whose latest work includes “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie,” is also attached to the project.

“In 2009, Alexander McQueen put on one of his greatest shows – a stunningly beautifully re-working of his greatest designs from the past 15 years,” Pathé said in a statement. “It was a show that he dedicated to his mother and one in which he tried to make sense of his life and art. The film explores McQueen’s creative process in the months leading up to the show providing an intimate portrait of the man behind the global brand – a moving celebration of a visionary genius whose designs transcended fashion to become art.”

McQueen, who was openly gay, came from a working-class London family and worked his way to chief designer at fashion house Givenchy before starting his own fashion label Alexander McQueen. He committed suicide in 2010 at 40 years old.

Filming begins in spring 2017.