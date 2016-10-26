‘Rainbow’ composer subject of discussion series

Washington Performing Arts and Smithsonian Associates present “Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Harold Arlen” in the Baird Auditorium at the National Museum of Natural History (10th St., and Constitution Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Former NPR music commentator Rob Kapilow hosts the event for his series “What Makes It Great?” focusing on composer Harold Arlen. Kapilow will give an in-depth examination of Arlen’s work, including “Over the Rainbow” and “Stormy Weather.” Arlen’s music will be performed and then followed by a Q&A with the audience and the performers.

Tickets are $25. For more details, visit washingtonperformingarts.org.