October 26, 2016 at 4:10 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Shi-Queeta takes to the high seas
Shi-Queeta Lee, drag, drag queen, gay news, Washington Blade, Howard Theatre, Drag Salute to the Divas

Shi-Queeta-Lee (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

A Drag Salute to the Divas gives a special performance on board the Spirit of Baltimore (561 Light St., Baltimore) on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The performance will be a masquerade ball starring Shi-Queeta-Lee and her divas paying tribute to performers such as Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and many more. There will be a cash bar and buffet. Boarding begins at 11:30 p.m. and the boat will cruise from midnight until 3 a.m.

Tickets are $44.36. For more information, visit adragsalutetothedivas.com.

