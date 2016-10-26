Two contestants of Australia’s ‘The Bachelor’ fall in love with each other

❤ @tiffany_janes A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Sep 15, 2016 at 3:04am PDT

Australian “The Bachelor” contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon went on the show to find love with model Richie Strahan but instead fell for one another.

Marx, 27, celebrated Scanlon’s 30th birthday with a special Instagram post that chronicled their relationship from competitors to lovers.

“From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before,” Marx writes. “Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other — and continues to make plans for itself.”

“To Tiffany, experience wins over the worldly acquisition of ‘things’ every time — and I think this is why she is so open-minded, so accepting of others, so fun and so at ease with letting winds blow her towards a variety of opportunities,” Marx continued. “She’s helped me to disintegrate many of the ideals I’ve had that were harmful (about relationships, about career and ‘stability’) and for that I feel set free.”

Since the show’s end both Marx and Scanlon have filled their social media accounts with pictures of the two spending time together.

@tiffany_janes A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Oct 25, 2016 at 9:53pm PDT

Me refusing to let go @tiffany_janes but also happy I don’t have to wind her window up A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Oct 6, 2016 at 1:23am PDT