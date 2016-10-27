October 27, 2016 at 9:56 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Grown-up trick-or-treat
Halloween parties, gay news, Washington Blade

It’s all-Halloween, all the time this weekend in D.C. (Washington Blade file photo by Damien Salas)

Although Halloween falls on a Monday this year, there are plenty of festivities throughout the weekend to get your fill of spooktacular events. From costume parties and spooky-themed club events to scary dance workshops and creepy plays, there’s something to make everyone’s Halloween memorable.

National Zoo (3001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) hosts Night of the Living Zoo on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-10 p.m. This is an adults-only Halloween party with craft beer, food trucks, performance artists and a costume contest. DJ Squirrel will play Halloween hits. For more details, visit facebook.com/fonznationalzoo.

Joy of Motion hosts a Thriller on H Street Workshop in the Great Hall of the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) on Friday, Oct. 28 from 7-11 p.m. Learn choreography inspired by the “Thriller” music video from choreographer Maverick Lemons from 7-9 p.m. At 9 p.m. there will be an after party with food, drink, a costumer contest and dance-off with prizes. DJ RBI will play music. Costumes are encouraged. Advanced registration for the workshop is $35 and day-of registration is $40. After-party admission is free. All ages welcome. For more details, visit joyofmotion.org.

Synetic Theater (1800 S. Bell St., Arlington, Va.) hosts its 10th annual Vampire’s Ball on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy a performance of “Dante’s Inferno” and then attend a post-show party with an open bar, light appetizers and a costume contest. Resident Composer and DJ Konstantine Lortkipanidze will play music. Tickets range from $50-70. For more information, visit synetictheater.org.

The Black Cat hosts its 2016 Halloween Circus on Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Jonny Grave & the Tombstones, Aztec Sun and Color Palette will perform live music. Cheri Sweetbottom and Danny Cavalier will perform burlesque. Brandon Wetherbee and Allison Lane host the party. Advanced tickets are $10 and day-of show tickets are $12. For more details, visit blackcatdc.com.

WhiskHER presents U-Hauloween, a bisexual and trans-inclusive queer women’s Halloween party, at Old Engine 12 Firehouse Restaurant (1626 N. Capitol St., N.W.) on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes up to $150. Pretty Boi Drag will give performances and Fox Martin will brew craft cocktails. Katy Ray will host the event and resident DJ Tezrah will spin tracks with special guest Ayes Cold. Cover is $5. For more details, visit facebook.com/whiskherdc.

Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) hosts a Halloween party and costume contest on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. There will be food and drink specials all night and a costume contest with raffle bags worth up to $1,000. Recommend attire is anything Halloween. For more information, visit greenlanterndc.com.

The Imperial Court of Washington D.C. hosts a Halloween Spooktacular at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) on Friday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. There will be drink specials, performances and music by DJ Theo Storm. All proceeds raised benefit the court and Reign V charities. For more details, visit facebook.com/imperialcourtdc.

Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) hosts a Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear light-activated costumes for the glowing dance floor. Drag show starts at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge for guests 18-20 is $15. Cover charge for guests 21 and over is $12.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. Town hosts a Neon Halloween party for guests 21 and over. There will be a $1,000 costume contest at midnight. Drag show starts at 10:30 p.m. Cover is $15. For more information, visit towndc.com.

The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop presents a Halloween SPOOKtacular Concert and Reception at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (545 7th St., S.E.) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a concert of spooky tunes by the organization’s young music students at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m. there will be a donuts-and-cider reception with a ceramics sale from the adult students. Admission is free. For more information, visit chaw.org.

Atlas Obscura hosts Cut It Off! An Amputation Demonstration at the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum (437 7th St., N.W.) on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. A Civil War medical historian will demonstrate how a leg was amputated in the 19th century. A gel leg will be used and bone saws, mine balls, medical kits and more will be available for guests to look at. Beer will be served after the demonstration. Tickets are $30. A portion of ticket sales will go to the National Museum of  Civil War Medicine. For more information, visit atlasobscura.com.

Fantom Comics (2010 P St., N.W.) hosts a “Stranger Things” Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. ‘80s-themed costumes are encouraged. There will be prizes for best horror costume, best ‘80s costume and best ‘80s horrors costume. There will also be specialty drinks. For details, visit facebook.com/fantomcomics.

The Howard Theatre (620 T St., N.W.) hosts Halloween Mixtape on Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 p.m.- 2 a.m. DJ Matt Bailer and DJ Shea Van Horn will play a mix of indie, pop and dance music all night. SISTR Mid9eight will also perform. There will be a $500 costume contest. For more details, visit thehowardtheatre.com.

Scream City, a two-part indoor haunted house, is at RFK Stadium (2400 E Capitol St., S.E.) through Nov. 5 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include access to Exorcism Estate and Slaughter Factory. Guests cannot buy a ticket to just one attraction. Scream City is not recommended for children under 13. For more details, visit screamcity.com.

Web series “Queer Ghost Hunters” releases a new episode every Friday throughout October on YouTube. The docu-series follows the Stonewall Columbus Queer Ghost Hunters as visit haunted sites to contact queer ghosts. For more information visit queerghosthunters.com.

