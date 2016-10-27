Hallmark kicks off Christmas early with ad starring gay couple

Hallmark got into the holiday spirit a couple months early with its new commercial featuring a same-sex couple.

In the commercial, the couple has just moved into their new home together and reminisce about old memories while they unpack.

One man finds “their first” Christmas tree in a box and his partner says “You know what it needs? An accessory” before hanging a “New Home 2016” ornament.

“Mi casa es su casa,” he tells his partner as they admire the tree.

This isn’t the first time Hallmark has featured a same-sex couple in their advertising. They also included gay couples in their Valentine’s Day #CareEnough campaign.

Watch below.