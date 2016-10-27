Laverne Cox channels her inner Beyoncé on ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Laverne Cox and Samira Wiley gave “Orange is the New Black” fans something to scream about when they took each other on in Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle” on Wednesday night.

Samira Wiley, who played Poussey Washington on the Netflix show, kicked off the final battle with her interpretation of “OPP” by Naughty By Nature. In a ’90s-inspired outfit of overalls and Timberland boots the 29-year-old actress mouthed the words complete with backup dancers.

The D.C. native was even joined by Naughty By Nature to close out her show.

Cox, 32, kept her cool throughout the performance before she took the stage as Beyoncé performing the Destiny’s Child hit “Lose My Breath.” The performance appeared to be a callback to Beyoncé’s Super Bowl half-time show earlier this year with an all black outfit. She ended the show by breaking into a split.

While Cox’s performance got the audience cheering and hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen dancing, Wiley took home the belt.

Watch below.