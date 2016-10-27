QUEERY: Jeffrey Tanck

Jeffrey Tanck is trying to end his running career with a bang. On Sunday, Oct. 30, he’ll run the Marine Corps Marathon, his 10th.

“I’ve decided to push myself and run this one last time,” Tanck says. “The race is on Oct. 30 and I turn 45 on Nov. 1 so this seemed like another good milestone.”

Tanck is running in honor of his maternal grandfather, Thomas Leroy Cain, who served as a Marine in World War II. Tanck says his “PopPop” is one of his biggest heroes. He’s also running to support LGBT equality with HRC’s Athletes for Equality team. So far, he’s raised $1,645. Search his name on crowdrise.com to donate.

Tanck works by day as a Realtor and just celebrated his one-year anniversary with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, which he says has been “a wonderful move for me professionally and personally.”

Tanck was raised in Cobb Island, Md., and has been in the region his whole life. He’s dating and lives in Adams Morgan. Tanck enjoys reading, art projects, working out, home improvement, travel and spending time with his dog in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I’ve been out for about 10 years. The hardest person to tell was my (now-ex) wife.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Do I have to pick just one? Tom Ford, Suze Orman, David Geffen, Ellen DeGeneres, Chuck Wolfe and Chad Griffin are all people I find inspiring.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

Badlands holds a very special place in my heart.

Describe your dream wedding.

I’ve already had a big wedding. I think that if I get married again, it would be a very low-key affair — probably just a few friends/family members at a nice dinner.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

I get off on good design. Can be anything from a corkscrew to a car. If something is practical, well made and beautiful, I am a happy man. One of the things that I love about my job is helping people create a lifestyle that works for them, as I think that the more functional a person’s life is, the happier they are.

What historical outcome would you change?

The result of the 2000 election.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

The Internet.

On what do you insist?

A sense of humor, good manners and compassion.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

Asking for donations for HRC’s Athletes For Equality and the Marine Corps Marathon. And I may have made a few comments about Michelle Obama’s Versace dress at the State Dinner for the Italian Ambassador. Rose Gold Chainmail. Could FLOTUS be more of a badass?

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“There is No Spoon: Changing Your Life Requires Changing Your Perspective”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

I came out later in life and it was not exactly a cake walk. When I was in the closet, I wished that this technology existed. I felt that everything would be easier. Just take a pill and be “normal.” Now, I would never consider such a thing. Being gay is what has made me feel normal.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

The Force

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

If you don’t ask, you don’t get, so ask nicely the first time. If that doesn’t work, take the gloves off.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

Oreos

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That because you’re gay, you must love Barbra Streisand.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Bachelor/bachelorette parties

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

A 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytona” Spider in fly yellow.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

So many things but mostly that fear is the enemy of progress/growth/happiness.

Why Washington?

I love D.C. We have a very high quality of life and it’s getting better all the time. The more places I visit, the more I like it here. I think I’ll stay.