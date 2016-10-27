Secret Deodorant shows trans woman’s public bathroom anxiety

Secret Deodorant highlighted one trans woman’s experience in a public bathroom in its new commercial.

Trans artist Karis Wilde plays Dana, a transgender woman who is hiding in a stall afraid to face the other women outside. After a couple moments of fear she finally exits the stall and is greeted by the women who compliment her dress.

“Stress test #8260: Dana finds the courage to show there’s no wrong way to be a woman,” the text reads at the end.

“I always have moments of insecurity but I have conditioned myself to act unbothered,” Wilde said in an interview with Queerty. “While shooting, I allowed myself to feel vulnerable. It terrified me how much I’ve stored all those emotions; I almost cried in the middle of taping.”

Watch below.