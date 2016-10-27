October 27, 2016 at 1:04 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Secret Deodorant shows trans woman’s public bathroom anxiety
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Secret Deodorant highlighted one trans woman’s experience in a public bathroom in its new commercial.

Trans artist Karis Wilde plays Dana, a transgender woman who is hiding in a stall afraid to face the other women outside. After a couple moments of fear she finally exits the stall and is greeted by the women who compliment her dress.

“Stress test #8260: Dana finds the courage to show there’s no wrong way to be a woman,” the text reads at the end.

“I always have moments of insecurity but I have conditioned myself to act unbothered,” Wilde said in an interview with Queerty. “While shooting, I allowed myself to feel vulnerable. It terrified me how much I’ve stored all those emotions; I almost cried in the middle of taping.”

Watch below.

 

jose_cunningham_and_greg_nelson_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
He’s for Trump, he’s for Clinton
Frederick Center annual meeting on tap
Hopkins to resume gender-affirming surgeries
Thousands turn out for High Heel Race
D.C. statehood called important for LGBT rights
University of Delaware removes anti-trans Yiannopoulos posters
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Uruguay, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
‘Alan Turing Law’ seeks to pardon gay, bisexual men in UK
Indonesian president speaks against anti-LGBT discrimination
Australia House of Representatives approves marriage plebiscite bill
Provincetown, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
The lesbian plot to elect Hillary
Activism, the black athlete and supporting LGBT equality
#CripTheVote brings disability community to the fore
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
In awe of — and inspired by — Hillary Clinton
hallmark_christmas_gay_couple_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Hallmark kicks off Christmas early with ad starring gay couple
Secret Deodorant shows trans woman’s public bathroom anxiety
Laverne Cox channels her inner Beyoncé on ‘Lip Sync Battle’
Grown-up trick-or-treat
QUEERY: Jeffrey Tanck
Gay-helmed dance company unveils new work
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup