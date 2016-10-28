New app to encourage regular STI testing

PHILADELPHIA — The National Institutes of Health is funding a project to develop an app that will encourage young men who have sex with men to get tested regularly for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and Syphilis.

“Get Connected” is funded by the new NIH Adolescent Trials Network. It’s part of the UNC/Emory Center for Innovative Technology and the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and the University of Michigan School of Nursing are leading the implementation phase of the project. The Pennsylvania school announced the project in a press release.

“This web app is distinct from existing online HIV/STI testing center locators in that our web-app provides young men with strategies to overcome barriers that keep them from getting tested,” said Jose Bauemeister, a professor at Penn Nursing who developed the app. “Using tailoring technology, we can customize the content based on users’ risk profile, their values and needs, and other characteristics unique to each individual.”

Over the next four years, the trial will enroll more than 400 young men between the ages of 15 and 24 who live in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston.