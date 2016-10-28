October 28, 2016 at 3:23 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case

Gavin Grimm (Photo courtesy of American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear a transgender Virginia student’s lawsuit against his school district’s bathroom policy.

Gavin Grimm, a student at Gloucester County High School, alleges the Gloucester County School District’s policy that prohibits him from using the boys restroom or locker room because they are not consistent with his “biological gender” is unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. His lawsuit also contends the regulation violates Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits schools receiving federal funds from discriminating on the basis of sex.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled in Grimm’s favor in April.

The Supreme Court in August issued an injunction against the decision that would have allowed Grimm to use the boys restroom during his senior year. The Gloucester County School Board subsequently asked the justices to reverse the 4th Circuit’s ruling.

The justices will hear Grimm’s case against the backdrop of the national debate over whether trans people have the constitutional right to use bathrooms that are consistent with their gender identity.

“I never thought that my restroom use would ever turn into any kind of national debate,” said Grimm in a press release the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents him, released on Friday. “The only thing I ever asked for was the right to be treated like everyone else.”

The Washington Blade will provide further updates and analysis as they become available.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

