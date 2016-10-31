October 31, 2016 at 12:40 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Bob The Drag Queen serves up a ‘Bloodbath’ in new video
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Bob The Drag Queen gets into the Halloween spirit in the creepy video for his latest single “Bloodbath.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season eight winner and DJ Mitch Ferrino, who is featured on the song, play a gay couple sending their son off on a date.

While they appear supportive in their pep talk, when their son heads off with his prospective suitor the parents don clown makeup and big shoes to terrorize the couple’s date around New York City.

Watch “Bloodbath” below.

 

