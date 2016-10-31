Clinton talks LGBT rights in Florida speech

Campaigning in the swing state of Florida, Hillary Clinton on Sunday addressed a gay-friendly nightclub and pledged to continue the LGBT rights advances seen in recent years.

During the speech at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Clinton said she’d urge Congress to pass comprehensive LGBT legislation known as the Equality Act in addition to recommitting herself to take on bullying, violence, and youth homelessness, which occurs at high rates in the LGBT community.

“So when you vote in this election, remember, it’s not just my name on the ballot, it’s your future,” Clinton said. “It’s who we are as a country. It’s every issue we care about. And make no mistake: LGBT rights are at stake. Dignity and respect for every American is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake.”

Clinton also pledged to achieve an “AIDS-free generation,” end widely discredited “ex-gay” conversion therapy and reform gun laws so the massacre like the one that happened in June at a gay nightclub in Orlando “can never happen again.”

Referencing her work as secretary of state, Clinton said she’s seen the way other countries treat LGBT people and “believes America has to lead by example.”

“I want LGBT people in every corner of our country – because don’t forget you all living in Wilton Manors have moved far away from a lot of the places where people are still scared today, right?” Clinton said. “And we’re going to elevate this issue. We’re going to talk about it. We’re going to reach out.”

Clinton also blasted Donald Trump on LGBT rights, asserting he has a “terrible record” and the contrast between her and her opponent couldn’t be more stark.

“And this election will determine whether we continue the progress we’ve made or let it be ripped away,” Clinton said. “We know Trump has promised he’ll appoint Supreme Court justices who will overturn marriage equality and that he will repeal President Obama’s executive actions to protect LGBT people from discrimination.”

Clinton also pointed to media reports about a gay man suing Trump National Golf Club on the basis that he experienced anti-gay harassment on the job, and even violence, because of his sexual orientation.

“After he told his coworkers he was gay, they started harassing him,” Clinton said. “They called him names. They even threw rocks and golf balls at him. It got so bad he ended up in the hospital. Now, his supervisor saw all of this and did nothing. So finally he went to the police for help. He was too scared even to come back to work. And what did the Trump golf course do? They fired him.”

Clinton called the story “heart-wrenching” both because it serves as a reminder of the anti-LGBT discrimination that persists in the country and because it demonstrates Trump’s views on LGBT people.

“And it’s deeply disturbing that instead of stepping in to stop this unacceptable behavior, Trump’s business punished the victim for coming forward,” Clinton said. “Now, if that’s how Donald Trump runs his business, what does it say about how he would run our country? We’ve made a lot of progress on LGBT rights, but as that story reminds us, we still have work ahead, don’t we?”

Michael Emanuel Rajner, a gay Florida-based HIV activist in attendance during the speech, said the local LGBT community was “loud and excited” as she spoke over the prospect of her administration.

“As someone who lobbies legislators … there wasn’t anything Secretary Clinton said that didn’t resonate with me,” Rajner said. “She clearly understands our struggle for equality, and she’s prepared to fight for our rights.”