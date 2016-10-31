‘Hamilton’ gets modern makeover with ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton’ parody

The Key of Awesome, a comedy YouTube channel with more than four million subscribers, gave the Broadway musical “Hamilton” a modern take in its new parody video, “Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

The video switches out the key players of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr and Marquis de Lafayette in “Hamilton” for the present day figures in today’s election. Clinton, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Tim Kaine, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all make their musical debuts.

“Hamilton” stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Renée Elise Goldsberry created their own parody featuring Clinton at the “Broadway for Hillary” event on Oct. 17.

The video, posted on Thursday, currently has more than 250,000 views.

Watch it below.