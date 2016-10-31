Tom Daley and Willam transform into Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Trixie Matell and Willam Belli gave Olympic diver Tom Daley a Kermit the Frog makeover just in time for Halloween.

Daley, 22, learned some of the behind-the-scenes tricks of drag, like how to cover eyebrows, while Trixie Matell and Willam got the rundown on Olympic diving training.

While transforming into full, green glam Daley discussed his love for cooking and recounted how he and his fiancé Dustin Lance Black met at a dinner party.

Afterward Willam, dressed as Miss Piggy, and Daley hit the West Hollywood streets to show off their new, Muppet looks.

Watch below.