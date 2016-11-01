Moms face backlash for dressing eight-year-old son as Hillary Clinton

When two moms decided to let their eight-year-old son forgo the stereotypical superhero costume and instead embody Hillary Clinton for Halloween, some people took to Twitter to bash the costume choice.

One mom, who goes by the Twitter handle @DebbersGar, tweeted the backstory behind the costume and says originally she thought it would be a good idea for her five-year-old daughter. Instead, her son ended up putting on the yellow coat, tinfoil earrings and carrying a briefcase to use for trick-or-treating.

The Backstory: Our 5 yo daughter had no costume. We said: How about HRC? Daughter: Nope. Son: Well someone’s gotta be Hillary! @HFA#Proudhttps://t.co/LYzayVSlkq — DGR (@DebbersGar) October 31, 2016

In an interview with Mic, @DebbersGar says her son wasn’t uncomfortable with his costume at all.

“He does what he wants to do,” @DebbersGar told Mic. “He’s a super nerd but he’s super confident and I would definitely say that he is very committed to gender equality. He’s so like, I can wear whatever I want. There are no colors that are for boys or girls. There was no question that he couldn’t be Hillary cuz he’s a boy. He’s his own person. It was just like him being like, ‘Oh I want to be a multiplication table.'”

The tweet received some homophobic responses from users who couldn’t understand the costume choice.

@timsimms You are missing the point! His lesbian mommies are PUSHING him to be gay & feminine! @DebbersGar @HillaryClinton @HFA — Mary Whittier (@marylovefreedom) October 31, 2016

@franz_soapbar @DebbersGar @HFA

He’d have better chances with a single mom. He’s being feminized just so they can impress other lgbt freaks — Snatch Grabber🤸🏼 (@Botnet_of_Peace) October 31, 2016

However, there were many positive responses to the picture including a retweet from Hillary for America.