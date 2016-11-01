LGBT police liaison supervisor faces complaint

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an unspecified complaint filed against Sgt. Jessica Hawkins, supervisor of the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit, according to a knowledgeable source familiar with the department.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed that a complaint against Hawkins had been filed but said personnel rules prevent the department from disclosing any further details at this time.

“We’re in the process right now of investigating the complaint and we’ll see what happens when we get to the bottom of it,” he told the Washington Blade.

“It’s a personnel matter so we don’t discuss that publicly because there are rules regarding personnel,” he said. “But I can tell you it is not uncommon for members of this agency to receive complaints. And some of them are sustained and some of them are not.”

Newsham said Hawkins remains in her current position as head of the LGBT Liaison Unit under full duty status while the investigation is being conducted. “We’ll take a look at it and when we get to the bottom of it we’ll be able to share more,” he said.

Hawkins is the second head of the LGBT Liaison Unit to come under investigation. Sometime in late 2012 her predecessor, Sgt. Matthew Mahl, was stripped of his police powers, including his uniform, badge and gun, while under investigation for an undisclosed allegation, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Then-police spokesperson Gwendolyn Crump said Mahl was on “non-contact status pending the outcome of an administrative matter” while remaining a member of the liaison unit.

In March 2013, police officials returned Mahl to full police duties.

“I can only say he is back to full duty,” Crump said. “We cannot comment further on a personnel matter.”

In January of this year Mahl won election as chair of the Labor Committee of the Fraternal Order of Police, which serves as the D.C. police union.