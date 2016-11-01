‘Will and Grace’ cast reunite for pro-Hillary Clinton song

The cast of “Will and Grace” got together for yet another reunion to sing a musical number backing Hillary Clinton.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally performed the song for a Clinton fundraising event at the residence of HBO executive Michael Lombardo and his husband Sonny Ward.

The song parodies “Officer Krupke” from “West Side Story” and was written by viral video star Randy Rainbow.

Rumors have swirled that “Will and Grace” may be in for a reboot following their reunion for an election-themed minisode in September.

Watch below.