CBS picks up legal drama ‘Rebel Law’ about gay attorney

CBS has picked up “Rebel Law,” a legal drama about an openly gay attorney, Deadline reports.

“Rebel Law” follows an attorney as he moves back home to Mississippi to join his family’s law practice. The move will cause political and personal conflicts between the attorney and his family.

Kit Williamson will serve as executive producer and writer for the show. Williamson is known for his gay web series “EastEnders,” which he wrote, co-starred and executive produced, and for his role as Ed on AMC’s “Mad Men.”

Cat’s out of the bag! I’m writing a legal drama for CBS! https://t.co/hR6dBVY9ie — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) November 1, 2016

“Royal Pains” show-runner Michael Rauch is attached to the show. Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky are also on board to executive produce.

CBS has also picked up legal drama “Doubt,” starring Laverne Cox, the first show to include a transgender actress playing a transgender character on broadcast television.