Mindy Kaling bringing lesbian comedy to ABC

Mindy Kaling and her “The Mindy Project” co-star Ed Weeks are developing a lesbian comedy for ABC, Deadline reports.

The untitled project follows liberal lesbian couple, Laurel and Marisa, who move back to Laurel’s conservative hometown in Kansas with their teenage son.

Weeks and “Peep Show” producer Hannah Mackay are on board to co-write the show. Weeks and McKay will also executive produce along with Kaling and “The Mindy Project” executive producer Howard Klein.

“The Mindy Project,” which began airing in 2012 on Fox, is now in its fifth season on Hulu.