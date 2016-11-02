November 2, 2016 at 1:27 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
New support group for caregivers of trans youth
A biweekly support group for parents and caregivers of transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse young people will begin Nov. 19 and every other successive Saturday in Frederick, Md. Kate MacShane, M.Ed., MSW, LGSW, a Frederick-based provider of LGBTQIA-Affirmative Psychotherapy for Children, Teens, Adults, and Families, will facilitate the group, according to a statement by FreeState Justice on Facebook.

TransFamily, sponsored by The Frederick Center, will be centered on affirmation of gender-diverse youth, how to navigate gender transition, and strengthening families.  The sessions, which are free, will take place 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Downtown Frederick YMCA.  Coffee and snacks will be provided to attendees and there is no pre-registration requirement.

“We thank Kate MacShane and The Frederick Center for bringing this important support group to gender-diverse youth and their families,” FreeState Justice said in the statement.

For more information, visit TheFrederickCenter.org.

